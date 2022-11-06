Coco Jones Shares Debut EP ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’

Coco Jones, ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ - Photo: Courtesy of High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

Coco Jones, the rising R&B songstress and star of Peacock’s hit series Bel-Air, has shared her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

“What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera,” said Coco Jones. “This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Earlier this week Coco released the sultry new video for her single “ICU.” Coco says, “‘ICU’ is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed. Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

Following Coco’s label debut “Caliber,”–which garnered over three million YouTube views and five million global streams–“ICU” set the scene for the release of What I Didn’t Tell You. “Caliber,” and its Tenaya Taylor-directed video, recently earned Coco a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards. Last Friday (October 28) also marked the release of Coco’s duet collaboration with Babyface on “Simple,” from his new album Girls Night Out.

In June, Coco debuted a live performance for “Love Is War,” a composition brimming with vulnerability and intensity as she sings about the challenges of a fractured relationship: “I know you’ve got scars/ I’ve got ‘em too.” The Amazon Original song, issued as part of “Credit the Culture,” Amazon Music’s celebration of Black Music Month, was first heard on Amazon Music’s R&B Rotation playlist.

Raised in Nashville, 24-year old Coco was encouraged to pursue her passion by her mother, a singer, and her father, who played in the NFL. By age nine, Coco was record­ing demos that her mother would burn on CDs to introduce the youngster at auditions.

Buy or stream What I Didn’t Tell You.