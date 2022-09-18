Mura Masa Releases New Album ‘Demon Time’

Mura Masa - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

demon time, the new album from GRAMMY-winning artist, producer, and songwriter Mura Masa, is out now via Anchor Point Records/Interscope.

The album features previously shared tracks “e-motions” with Erika de Casier and “Blessing Me” with rising Jamaican rapper Skillibeng and Gambian-British breakout star Pa Salieu—which was later remixed by Kali Uchis. The album also incudes “bbycakes” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl—the album’s lead single released in February—and “2gether,” with further contributions from Slowthai, Channel Tres, BAYLI, Isabella Lovestory, and more.

Mura Masa, Erika de Casier - e-motions with erika de casier (official video)

While making demon time, Mura Masa–the 25-year-old songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan—only had one question in mind: “What’s the most fun thing we can do?” The “we” he is referring to is the extensive roster of friends and collaborators he wrangled for his third album, with Mura Masa acting as the puppet master of sorts, employing his technical mastery to splice the most exciting elements together and hone the album’s central theme: pure, unbridled fun.

Rather than continuing to explore his last album’s preoccupation with nostalgia and a world of imagined memories, after two years of pandemic blues, Mura Masa opted for a tongue-in-cheek, hedonistic response, creating an album named for those early morning hours at a party where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails. “It’s devil on the shoulder type fun. Not necessarily the most wholesome, but it’s a really good time,” he says with a wink and a smile.

Mura Masa’s self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, and his 2020 album R.Y.C. attracted widespread critical acclaim with collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, slowthai, Georgia, and more. Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa won his first GRAMMY Award in 2019, following two additional nominations for his acclaimed self-titled debut album, making him the first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album. He’s nominated for his fourth GRAMMY this year, up for Best Remixed Recording for his rework of PVA’s “Talks.”

