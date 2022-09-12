Mura Masa Shares UKG-Inspired New Single ‘E-Motions (Ft. Erika De Casier)’

Mura Masa – Photo: Courtesy of Toast Press

Mura Masa has shared the UKG-inspired new single “e-motions (ft. Erika de Casier),” the final preview of his upcoming new album, demon time.

“E-motions” is a tender track about heartbreak that hits even in the after-hours and finds de Casier singing “I’d cross the ocean/You wouldn’t even jump puddles for me,” over a twinkling, gentle melody and a lowkey but dance-ready beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t see, you don’t think of my emotions,” she adds in the chorus. “Might as well leave you be, it’s not like you’ll notice/You don’t see, you don’t think of my emotions/Like you care.”

e-motions

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Demon time will follow “e-motions” on Friday (September 16) and will contain the previously-released single “bbycakes,” which featured Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl, and this summer’s viral hit “blessing me,” featuring Pa Salieu and Skillibeng. A Kali Uchis remix of that latter track recently dropped and has already garnered more than 16 million streams.

To celebrate the release, Mura Masa has announced an intimate UK in association with local independent record stores. After an album launch party in London on September 16, the producer will head to four locations across England before returning to the capital to wrap up the dates at Village Underground with Rough Trade. Find more details and ticket information on Mura Masa’s official website.

While making demon time, Mura Masa kept one question in mind: “What’s the most fun thing we can do?” The “we” he is referring to is the extensive roster of friends and collaborators he wrangled for his third album – including Shygirl, Channel Tres, Erika De Casier, Nao, Bayli, Isabella Lovestory, and several others – with Mura Masa acting as the puppet master of sorts, employing his technical mastery to splice the most exciting elements together and hone the album’s central theme.

Pre-order demon time. View Mura Masa’s record store tour itinerary below.

Sep 16 – London, UK – Venue MOT

Sep 17 – Kingston-upon-Thames, UK – Banquet Records @ Pryzm

Sep 18 – Southampton, UK – Vanilo Records @ The Brook

Sep 19 – Liverpool, UK – Jacanda Records @ Hangar 34

Sep 20 – Leeds, UK — Crash Records @ Wardrobe

Sep 26 – London, UK – Rough Trade @ Village Underground