Music 4 Good Charity Auction Includes Billie Eilish And Katy Perry Items

Billie Eilish - Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

To celebrate the holiday season and support charities making a difference in communities around the world, Universal Music Group has launched the Music 4 Good charity auction in partnership with Charitybuzz, offering exclusive items and experiences provided by some of the world’s most beloved artists and renowned record labels.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit organizations including World Central Kitchen, Planned Parenthood, Support + Feed, as well as some of the participating artists’ favorite charities.

Auction items include VIP Meet + Greet tickets to Katy Perry’s PLAY residency in Las Vegas, tickets to Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore in Los Angeles, an A+R session with Republic Records in New York, a signed guitar from Shawn Mendes, and accommodations for two on the Blue Note at Sea Cruise and exclusive dinner with Blue Note President Don Was.

At the end of last month, returned to Vanity Fair for the sixth year in a row to revisit the same set of questions she has been answering since 2017.

In this year’s interview, Eilish, the multiple award-winning star reacted once again to the past versions of herself answering the questions and shared her current thoughts on everything from pressure to how she would describe her style.

During the 20-minute interview, Eilish reflected on her last 12 months, saying: “I finally got to tour again. I accomplished and finished a full world tour, didn’t miss one date, which was really exciting. I headlined Coachella, which was so surreal and insane. I headlined Glastonbury. I got an Oscar.”

She shared that the most important thing to her right now is “being in touch with myself and how I am actually really feeling.” She also added that “listening to my gut, trusting my gut, my family being good and healthy and happy, and my relationship being really solid with them” were also her top priorities.

Visit Music 4 Good’s official website for more information.