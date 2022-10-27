Katy Perry Announces 2023 Dates For Vegas Residency ‘Play’

Katy Perry - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Katy Perry is giving music fans 14 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new 2023 show dates for her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre.

Tickets for the new shows scheduled February 15–25 and March 3-April 15 will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

The new 2023 show dates kick-off the second year of the larger-than-life residency which premiered on December 29, 2021, in the newest theatre on the Las Vegas Strip. Since opening, “Katy Perry: PLAY” has been embraced by fans and media alike, hailed as a “…sensory explosion” by Billboard, “…the complete confection” by Vulture and “…quintessential Perry” by Elle.com. Vogue noted, “Katy Perry is still the queen of camp,” and Rolling Stone declared, “‘PLAY’ time has begun in Las Vegas.”

The 14 new show dates going on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT are:

February 2023: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

March 2023: 3, 4

April 2023: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the new shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Earlier this month, Perry and Thomas Rhett released the music video for their duet “Where We Started.” Directed by Patrick Tracy, the video for the title track off Rhett’s sixth studio album finds each artist contently reflecting on their own journeys.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” said Thomas Rhett. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video–her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

Katy shared, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

