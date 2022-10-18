Thomas Rhett And Katy Perry Share Video For ‘Where We Started’

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry - Photo: John Shearer (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have released the music video for their duet “Where We Started.” Directed by Patrick Tracy, the video for the title track off Thomas Rhett’s sixth studio album finds each artist contently reflecting on their own journeys.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” said Thomas Rhett. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video–her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry - Where We Started (Official Music Video)

Katy shared, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

Back in May, Rhett’s “Slow Down Summer” hit the top spot on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart, earning the hitmaker his 13th consecutive chart-topper and 19th career No.1.

The track is an ode to young love and was penned by Thomas Rhett, his father Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley.

“Today is a really cool day,” Thomas Rhett said upon hearing the news. “I’m pretty blown away to be celebrating my 19th No.1 with ‘Slow Down Summer’ and the release of my new single ‘Half Of Me.’ I wrote both of these songs with my dad, which is special to me, and several other truly incredible songwriters. I hope fans have as much fun singing along to ‘Half Of Me’ as we did writing it.”

“Thomas Rhett always puts out great songs, and I was excited when he asked me to sing on this one,” added Green. “It’s going to be a fun beer-drinking song for the summer.”

Reviews for Where We Started have observed that Rhett had a change of direction in terms of following the 2021 release once he went into the studio. He told countryswag.com: “It kinda started becoming a different project. It started becoming not what I thought Country Again: Side B…not what I wanted it to be.”

The site’s review, by Nicole Piering, says that the new release “may not have been the album he originally intended to make, but perhaps, turned out the way it was always meant to. Despite its name, Where We Started is less about where it began, and more about the journey to where it ended up. With a versatile collection of tracks, there truly is something for every listener here.”

