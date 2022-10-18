Billie Eilish Announces ‘Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore’

Billie Eilish - Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images for Frontier Touring & Live Nation

Academy and seven-time Grammy Award winning artist and songwriter Billie Eilish has announced two special hometown shows–Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore—as a celebratory cap to her highly successful global tour this year. Produced by Live Nation, the two shows take place this December 15 and 16 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for these shows. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 23 at 11:59pm PT for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a unique code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, October 25 at 10am PT though 10pm PT. Remaining tickets will go onsale Wednesday, October 26 at 10am PT at Billie Eilish’s official website.

Back at the end of September, Eilish shared the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London. The show streamed exclusively on Apple Music on Friday, September 30 at 10:00p EST / 7:00p PST. To promote the event, Billie Eilish took a car ride with host Zane Lowe to discuss her intricate relationship with touring and getting her first official arena tour perfectly right.

“This show, right now – it’s so right,” Eilish said. “It feels really cool to say it’s just me up there. I kind of, in a way, did it to almost prove to myself that I can do it.” While the 20-year-old singer and songwriter is joined on stage each night by her brother and close collaborator Finneas, as well as drummer Andrew Marshall, the core performance of the show rests on her shoulders alone–and she prefers it that way.

“My life show is one of the most important parts of me as an artist,” she explained. “And the idea that there are people that know me as an artist and don’t know me live freaks me out. I kind of wish I was known mainly for my show.”

