My Morning Jacket Release ‘Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021’

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

My Morning Jacket have released the second installment in their MMJ Live vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021, both digitally and on 3LP translucent orange vinyl (with triple gatefold jacket and digital download card).

Recorded live at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2021, MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 features a six-sided, 20-song setlist of career highlights, spanning such new tracks as “Love Love Love” and “Complex” (both originally found on last year’s acclaimed My Morning Jacket) to classic cuts and fan favorites like “Dondante,” “Mahgeetah,” and “Phone Went West.”

The band will make their eagerly awaited hometown live return with a very special Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration at Louisville, KY’s KFC Yum! Center, set for Saturday, October 29. The band’s first hometown live date in six long years, the much-anticipated concert event will see MMJ spotlighting diverse local talent with support from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. $1 from each ticket to the Louisville show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care.

MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 follows last year’s release of MMJ Live Vol. 1: Live 2015, an exclusive collection of 16 classic tracks recorded in concert during 2015’s The Waterfall Tour, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Live 2015 also remains available on 3LP white vinyl (with digital download card) via the official My Morning Jacket webstore.

Last week, the band released Live From RCA Studio A (Acoustic). Originally released earlier this year as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive, the release collects seven tracks from last year’s acclaimed My Morning Jacket, recorded solo by frontman Jim James at the famed RCA Studios in Nashville. Official live performance videos of the session–including a standout rendition of “Love Love Love”–are streaming on Youtube.

Buy or stream MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021.