My Morning Jacket Release ‘Live From Studio A (Acoustic)’

My Morning Jacket, ‘Live From Studio A’ - Photo: Courtesy of ATO Records

My Morning Jacket have released Live From RCA Studio A (Acoustic), available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Originally released earlier this year as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive, the release collects seven tracks from last year’s acclaimed My Morning Jacket, recorded solo by frontman Jim James at the famed RCA Studios in Nashville. Official live performance videos of the session–including a standout rendition of “Love Love Love”–are streaming on Youtube.

My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love (Live from RCA Studio A) [Jim James Acoustic]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“In late August 2021, we were set to record a full-band live session at RCA Studio A when one of our band members tested positive for Covid,” says James. “With a full film and audio crew set to record in this beautiful and historic studio, we didn’t want to let the moment go to waste, so we decided to try out acoustic versions of songs from our new self-titled album. Every song you see or hear from this session was me giving it a go solo for the very first time, with a wonderful audience consisting of our road crew as well as filmmaker Danny Clinch and his crew.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Next week will see the arrival of the second installment in My Morning Jacket’s MMJ Live vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021, arriving Friday, October 21 exclusively on 3LP translucent orange vinyl (with triple gatefold jacket and digital download card).

Recorded live at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL on November 11, 2021, MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 features a six-sided, 20-song setlist of career highlights, spanning new tracks from My Morning Jacket to classic cuts and fan favorites like “Dondante,” “Mahgeetah,” and “Phone Went West.” Pre-orders are available now; a digital release will follow at a later date.

Additionally, this month will see My Morning Jacket make their eagerly awaited hometown live return with a very special Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration set for Saturday, October 29 at Louisville, KY’s KFC Yum! Center. The band’s first hometown live date in six long years, the much-anticipated concert event will see MMJ spotlighting diverse local talent with support from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. $1 from each ticket to the Louisville show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care.

Buy or stream Live From RCA Studio A (Acoustic).