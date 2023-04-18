Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats Announce Summer Tour

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - Photo: Danny Clinch (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have confirmed a run of U.S. tour dates this summer, adding to their already extensive worldwide tour.

Kicking off on August 1 in Pittsburgh, Rateliff and the band will perform at Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing Festival Field, Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion, and Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater as well as multiple dates at Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, and Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - "What If I" (Cook Brothers Version)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Artist pre-sale begins today, April 18 at 1 P.M. EST while general on-sale begins on Friday, April 21 at 10 A.M. local time. The band is also slated to appear at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend, Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, and Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes shortly after Rateliff and the band shared the first single from their new five-track EP, What If I, out June 2 via Stax. Following the release of their acclaimed 2021 album The Future, the upcoming project features four previously unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as a newly written and recorded track called “Buy My Round.” Most recently, the group premiered an alternate version of the track “What If I,” titled the “Cook Brothers Version.”

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). Additionally, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning: Saturday, and Austin City Limits. In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the band’s rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver’s Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

Visit Nathaniel Rateliff’s official website for tour dates and more information.