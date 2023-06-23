Netflix Announces New Documentary On Mexican Music Icon Juan Gabriel

Juan Gabriel - Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Netflix has announced they are partnering with the estate of Mexican music icon Juan Gabriel for an upcoming documentary film featuring never-before-seen archives. There is no official release date yet, but production is set to take place in the U.S. and Mexico this year.

María José Cuevas, known for Beauties of the Night and The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders, is on board to direct. Laura Woldenberg and Ivonne Gutierrez from the Mexican independent production team Mezcla, the duo behind Netflix’s documentary film The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo and the documentary series 1994, will produce.

“We are excited to collaborate with Netflix to release the story of my father’s personal life and musical career in this documentary with Maria Jose Cuevas and with Mezcla,” Gabriel’s son, Iván Aguilera, said in a press statement. “Bringing my father’s true story to the screen has been a project we have wanted to release for quite some time now. We are confident that with this team we have built, we can work closely together to bring his true story to life.”

Juan Gabriel - Por Qué Me Haces Llorar (En Vivo Desde Bellas Artes, México/ 2013)

Over the course of his 45-year-long career, Juan Gabriel released more than 47 albums, with hits including “Hasta que te conocí,” “Abrázame Muy Fuerte,” “Querida,” “Amor Eterno,” and “Así Fue,” to name only a handful. Known for popularizing Latin music worldwide, his songs have been recorded in Japanese, Turkish, Bulgarian, French, Italian, Greek, Portuguese, Dutch, Melayu, Hawaiian, and English. Gabriel has sold more than 150 million albums, composed more than 1,800 songs, and counted more than 20 Top 10 Billboard hits, including seven No.1 Billboard Hot Latin Songs.

Back in 2016, TNT Latin America aired Hasta que te conocí, a biographical series following the life of the Latin music icon, executive produced by Gabriel himself. The 13-part series follows his parents’ courtship all the way to the peak of his career.

