Juan Gabriel Estate And Cirque Musica Announce ‘Multi-Sensory’ Production

Juan Gabriel - Photo: Joe Raedle/Newsmakers

The Juan Gabriel Estate and Cirque Musica have announced the production of “Cirque Musica Presents Querida: The Official Celebration of Juan Gabriel,” which will kick off in Mexico City in October.

According to a press release issued by Cirque Musica and sourced by Billboard, Cirque…“produces cirque-style shows featuring acrobats, aerialists and “daredevil” athleticism combined with the ‘greatest music of all time’…the company has signed a global rights deal with the late Mexican artist’s estate for the creation and production of the show ‘with the purpose of bringing the joyful legacy of the singer to the fans.’” The first edition of the show is scheduled for October 22 at the San Rafael Theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue his legacy in every way we can so his work and art can reach a new generation,” said Ivan Aguilera, Juan Gabriel’s son, in a statement. “I am thrilled to work with Cirque Musica to bring this spectacular interpretation of my father’s legacy to his amazing fans. My father was a natural entertainer and I know he would be very pleased with this production.”

This new collaboration exists under the exclusive worldwide agreement Gabriel’s son signed with Virgin Music US Latin and extended its agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), Universal Music Group’s leading global music publishing division. Under the new deal, Virgin Music US Latin will now represent Juan Gabriel’s post-2008 catalog and future recordings and UMPG will represent his entire iconic catalog through an extended, exclusive global publishing agreement, uniting Juan Gabriel’s music under the Universal Music roof.

Throughout his stellar 45-year career, Juan Gabriel released more than 47 albums and helped popularize Latin music worldwide. His songs have been recorded in Japanese, Turkish, Bulgarian, French, Italian, Greek, Portuguese, Dutch, Melayu, Hawaiian, and English. One of the most recognized and acclaimed Mexican singers in the history of Spanish language music, Juan Gabriel’s hits include “Hasta que te conocí,” “Abrázame Muy Fuerte,” “Querida,” “Amor Eterno,” and “Así Fue” among many others.

The Latin music icon has sold more than 150 million albums, composed more than 1,800 songs, released 32 studio albums, and over 20 of his hits reached the Top 10 on Billboard (including seven No.1 Billboard Hot Latin Songs). Juan Gabriel built a legacy as a multifaceted artist, recording songs in genres as diverse as ranchero, ballad, pop, bolero, and producing dozens of albums for Mexican and foreign artists.

Listen to the best of Juan Gabriel on Apple Music and Spotify.