Niall Horan Wraps Vevo ‘Extended Play’ With Performance Of ‘The Show’

Niall Horan, ‘The Show’ - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

Vevo has released its final episode of “Extended Play,” with a special performance of “The Show” from Niall Horan’s new album The Show.

“On A Night Like Tonight” follows Niall’s previous Extended Play performances of “You Could Start A Cult” and “Meltdown,” as well as his 2019 studio performances of “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me.”

“Performing live is my favorite thing to do.” says Niall Horan, “To bring the songs I’ve spent so much time with, seen through from start to finish is an amazing feeling. Shooting these performances with Vevo was a really special experience. I was able to go back to the place where I made the music, an area of California I adore and have spent a lot of time in over my career. To have these big songs played in an intimate setting is beautiful to me.”

Extended Play is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist’s project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists’ close collaboration with Vevo’s team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Specifically tailored to the artist’s aesthetic, Niall’s “The Show” performance concludes his series with a stripped down version of his new album’s title track. Nestled in a back room with a string quartet, he enjoys a reflective moment before the camera pans out to reveal the remainder of his band accompanying him throughout the house, wrapping up a stunning series.

“We’re thrilled to be able to launch this new series with Niall Horan. When we were selecting our first artist for Extended Play, we knew we needed a unique talent that checked a long list of boxes, and Niall was the perfect fit: a deeply gifted songwriter and proven performer who was looking for new and exciting ways to connect with his fans” says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

Buy or stream The Show.