Nija Drops New Single ‘Love Like This’

Nija is back with the smooth and sultry summer single “Love Like This.” The track finds her mixing joy with vulnerability as she adjusts to the happy reality of finding someone who truly loves and accepts her, baggage and all.

Nija wrote the song with frequent collaborator Jack Rochon (6LACK, Jesse Gold) and IamTash (Pop Smoke), who co-produced.

“‘Love Like This’ is about a Monica & Quincy, ‘you can have the last slice’ type of love,” says Nija, referring to the two basketball stars whose love story inspired the film Love & Basketball.

The new single comes on the heels of the Jersey native’s early 2022 debut solo project, Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You, which has amassed over 34 million combined global streams. It found a place among the top 10 R&B Albums on Apple Music and in the top 50 of the all-genre album chart. DJ Flex put a Jersey Club spin on the album’s 10 songs for the Jersey Club Remixes, which followed in March.

Naming Nija one of the “15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2022,” Billboard noted, “The 24-year-old multihyphenate showcases her expert R&B and drill mix on ‘Ease My Mind (Come Over),’ sultry melodies on ‘Finesse’ and lyrical panache on ‘On Call’…tantalizing.”

V Magazine put Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You atop its list of the best new music, and noted, “With a cavalcade of smooth and polished…R&B and hip-hop beats and production choices, Nija comes in hard.” Teen Vogue observed, “Throughout the ten tracks, the singer-songwriter fuses the confident swagger of rap with modern R&B, priming herself for a takeover of the music industry.”

Nija, who is one of Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch 2022, had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits before she had even turned 21. Rolling Stone called her “one of music’s most sought-after songwriters.” Now the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor is gaining widespread acclaim for her own music and relishing in the freedom to fully express herself.

