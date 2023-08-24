Noah Kahan’s Spring 2024 UK, Europe ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever’ Tour Sells Out

Noah Kahan - Photo: Aysia Marotta

The upcoming dates on Noah Kahan’s spring 2024 “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour have all now sold out.

Due to overwhelming demand, the fast-rising singer-songwriter recently announced he will be returning to the UK and Europe next spring as part of the “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour.” The dates, which immediately sold-out upon on-sale, include two nights at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on February 14 & 15, Paris’ L’Olympia on February 17, Berlin’s Columbiahalle on February 21 and more. You can see a full list of all the artist’s European dates on his official website.

Kahan is also very much in the news in North America. The breakout artist continues his much-talked-about, sold-out “Stick Season Tour” this fall, which has sold nearly half a million tickets worldwide. Kahan will be performing his second sold-out show at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on August 31, as well as at upcoming festivals including Iron Blossom Music Festival, Ocean’s Calling, and Austin City Limits.

In addition, Noah Kahan’s current album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) debuted at #3 on Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, #1 on Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart, and more. Impressively, Noah became the 5th artist in history with 18 songs on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Charts in one week, alongside David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

Kahan also recently teamed up with Grammy Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone for a new version of “Dial Drunk.” The original version of the song is featured on his Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), an extension of 2022’s Stick Season and his most successful offering to date. Upon release, the song shot up to the Top 3 on the Spotify US Top Songs Chart and Top 25 on Billboard Hot 100 and shows no signs of slowing down.

