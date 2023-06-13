Olivia Rodrigo Set To Make Bold Return With New Single ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’ artwork: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo has announced details of her return – one of the most highly-anticipated music moments in 2023 – and her new single “Vampire.”

The track, which will be the first piece of new music she has released since her 2021 multi-platinum album Sour, was written by Rodrigo alongside producer Daniel Nigro.

The pair previously worked together on Sour, and according to a press release, the release will exhibit “the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.”

“Vampire” will be given a physical release, with a special limited edition CD and 7” pressing available to pre-order now. Both will come backed with the first demo of the new song.

Rodrigo began teasing her new era of music on social media earlier this year. In May, she shared an Instagram post celebrating the two-year anniversary of Sour. At the end of the caption, in which she reflected on how the album had changed her life, she hinted: “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise.”

At the end of 2022, she shared a special gift with fans on her Discord server, presenting them with a song called “the bells.” She originally wrote the track when she was five years old and gave it to her fans as part of Christmas celebrations dubbed the 12 days of Livmas.

More information on the follow-up to Sour is expected to be announced soon. Rodrigo’s debut album became the longest-running debut album in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 of the 21st century and was the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon after peaking at No.1. Sour also topped the charts in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand, and scored the most US audio streams for a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify.

After introducing herself as an artist with a knack for both intimate storytelling and crafting iconic choruses, with “Vampire,” Rodrigo is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.

Pre-order “Vampire.”