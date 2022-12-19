Olivia Rodrigo Shares ‘The Bells’ On Discord Server

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo has treated fans on her Discord server to a new song, “the bells,” which she initially wrote when she was five years old.

Over the last 12 days, Olivia’s official server has been home to 12 Days of Livmas, the inaugural holiday celebration for her community. Each day, fans have received special behind-the-scenes content and taken part in events, culminating in the new song. The single is available exclusively on her Discord server, which is home to over 12,000 devoted fans.

When Olivia Rodrigo exploded in early 2021 with her Grammy Award-winning debut single “Drivers License,” the pressure was on for an equally as thrilling follow up record to keep the momentum going. The singer and songwriter shared “Deja Vu” a few months later as the second single from her debut album Sour, featuring an interpolation of Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” and a nod to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.”

Rodrigo brought “Deja Vu” full circle back in August when she joined Joel on stage during that month’s stop of his ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden to perform the Sour single as well as its muse “Uptown Girl.”

“I sang with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden today are u kidding,” the singer shared enthusiastically on Instagram after the performance. She also snapped a selfie with the 73-year-old musician, adding: “Biggest honor ever still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!!”

Last year, Rodrigo revealed to Rolling Stone that it was actually her co-writer and producer Dan Nigro who came up with the “I bet that she knows Billy Joel / ‘Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl” lyric, but admits it’s her favorite in the song.

In her Disney+ concert film documentary, Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film, the singer explained her admiration of vivid storytelling in pop music. “When Dan and I wrote ‘Deja Vu’ together, we really wanted to write a song that was really vivid and specific. And I think “deja vu” really accomplishes that, especially in the verses, it really paints a picture,” Rodrigo said.

