Palestinian-Chilean Singer Elyanna Announces First North American Tour

Elyanna - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Following her sold-out headline show at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre last month, Palestinian-Chilean singer and songwriter Elyanna has announced her first headline tour across North America.

Simply called The Elyanna Tour, the singer will kick off her run of shows in Dallas on November 6th before heading to Toronto, Washington D.C., New York City, and more major cities before concluding in Santa Ana on November 28th. See a full list of dates below. Tickets are on-sale now at elyanna.com/tour.

The tour will visit some iconic venues, including NYC’s Bowery Ballroom and Detroit’s Majestic Theatre. Elyanna has already performed on one of the U.S.’s most famous stages, Coachella, where this spring she became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at the music and culture festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elyanna - MAMA EH (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Earlier this summer, Elyanna released her latest single “Mama Eh,” sung in both Arabic and English. The track was accompanied by a cinematic music video with creative direction from Elyanna and her brother Feras in collaboration with director Iris Kim. It’s clear that Elyanna is passionate about portraying her work both visually and sonically, and last year she released the video for “Al Kawn Janni Maak” (La Vie En Rose) which was styled by Lana Del Rey and directed by her sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant.

This latest single followed the release of her surprise track “Sokkar,” earlier this year, which has amassed over a million streams on Spotify.

Listen to “Mama Eh.”

The Elyanna Tour Dates

November 6th Dallas, TX Studio @ The Factory

November 7th Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio

November 13th Toronto, ON The Great Hall

November 14th Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

November 17th Washington, D.C. Howard Theatre

November 18th New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

November 20th Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

November 22nd Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre

November 26th San Francisco, CA The Independent

November 28th Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC