Palestinian-Chilean Singer Elyanna Announces First North American Tour
Pegged as an artist to watch this year by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NYLON, and more, Elyanna continued a breakthrough year with her latest single ‘Mama Eh.’
Following her sold-out headline show at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre last month, Palestinian-Chilean singer and songwriter Elyanna has announced her first headline tour across North America.
Simply called The Elyanna Tour, the singer will kick off her run of shows in Dallas on November 6th before heading to Toronto, Washington D.C., New York City, and more major cities before concluding in Santa Ana on November 28th. See a full list of dates below. Tickets are on-sale now at elyanna.com/tour.
The tour will visit some iconic venues, including NYC’s Bowery Ballroom and Detroit’s Majestic Theatre. Elyanna has already performed on one of the U.S.’s most famous stages, Coachella, where this spring she became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at the music and culture festival.
Earlier this summer, Elyanna released her latest single “Mama Eh,” sung in both Arabic and English. The track was accompanied by a cinematic music video with creative direction from Elyanna and her brother Feras in collaboration with director Iris Kim. It’s clear that Elyanna is passionate about portraying her work both visually and sonically, and last year she released the video for “Al Kawn Janni Maak” (La Vie En Rose) which was styled by Lana Del Rey and directed by her sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant.
This latest single followed the release of her surprise track “Sokkar,” earlier this year, which has amassed over a million streams on Spotify.
The Elyanna Tour Dates
November 6th Dallas, TX Studio @ The Factory
November 7th Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
November 13th Toronto, ON The Great Hall
November 14th Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount
November 17th Washington, D.C. Howard Theatre
November 18th New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
November 20th Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
November 22nd Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre
November 26th San Francisco, CA The Independent
November 28th Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC