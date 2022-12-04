Parker McCollum Releases Fan Favorite ‘Stoned,’ Prepares For Busy 2023 On Road
Tickets for all of McCollum’s 2023 tour dates are also now availble.
Parker McCollum has released the new song “Stoned,” which the country star says is out earlier than he had planned due to demands from his fans. He wrote the track, about the universal emotions of loneliness, uncertainty, and misunderstanding, and how we self-medicate to deal with them, with Brett James and Mark Holman.
“I was going to save this song to be released with the album,” confides McCollum, “but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them. This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!”
Alongside the new track comes news that tickets for all of McCollum’s tour dates are now available. He has a number of dates throughout the rest of December and will then be back on the road in February, with shows through most of that month and then more in the spring and summer. Additionally, between May and August, he will be special guest of Morgan Wallen on six dates of his One Night At A Time World Tour. On his own shows, McCollum will be accompanied by such notable young artists as Corey Kent, Catie Offerman, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry, and Texas staple, the Randy Rogers Band.
Parker McCollum’s 2023 touring schedule is as follows:
February 2, 2023
Columbus, OH
Palace Theatre
February 3, 2023
Detroit, MI
The Fillmore Detroit
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 4, 2023
Cincinnati, OH
The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 9, 2023
Minneapolis, MN
The Amory
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 10, 2023
Brookings, SD
Swiftel Center
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 11, 2023
Fargo, ND
FARGODOME
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 16, 2023
Coralville, IA
Xtream Arena
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 17, 2023
Ralston, NE
Liberty First Credit Union Arena
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 18, 2023
Springfield, MO
Shrine Mosque
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 23, 2023
Tallahassee, FL
Donald Tucker Civic Center
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 24, 2023
Baton Rouge, LA
Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
February 25, 2023
Bossier City, LA
Brookshire Grocery Arena
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
April 13, 2023
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center
*with Larry Fleet
April 14. 2023
Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho Event Center
*with Larry Fleet
May 8, 2023
Toledo, OH
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
*with Larry Fleet
June 3, 2023
Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
*with Jackson Dean
June 9, 2023
Midland, TX
La Hacienda Event Center
*with Larry Fleet
June 10, 2023
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
*with Larry Fleet
June 24, 2023
Indianapolis, IN
TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
*with Kameron Marlowe
June 29, 2023
Saint Augustine, FL
The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
*with Larry Fleet
July 14, 2023
Huntsville, AL
The Orion Amphitheatre
*with Flatland Cavalry
July 23, 2023
Modesto, CA
The Fruit Yard
*with Larry Fleet
July 29, 2023
Nampa, ID
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
*with Jackson Dean
August 10, 2023
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
*with Randy Rogers Band
August 17, 2023
Buffalo, NY
ARTPARK
*with Larry Fleet
August 19, 2023
Syracuse, NY
St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
*with Larry Fleet
Recently announced, Parker will be joining Morgan Wallen as support for select dates on his upcoming One Night At A Time World Tour. Parker will join the following performance dates:
May 20, 2023
East Rutherford, NJ
MetLife Stadium
June 2, 2023
Atlanta, GA
Truist Park
June 23, 2023
Chicago, IL
Wrigley Field
July 7, 2023
St. Louis, MO
Busch Stadium
August 18, 2023
Boston, MA
Fenway Park
August 26, 2023
Washington, DC
Nationals Park