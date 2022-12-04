Parker McCollum Releases Fan Favorite ‘Stoned,’ Prepares For Busy 2023 On Road

Parker McCollum 'Stoned' artwork - Courtesy: MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has released the new song “Stoned,” which the country star says is out earlier than he had planned due to demands from his fans. He wrote the track, about the universal emotions of loneliness, uncertainty, and misunderstanding, and how we self-medicate to deal with them, with Brett James and Mark Holman.

“I was going to save this song to be released with the album,” confides McCollum, “but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them. This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!”

Parker McCollum - Stoned (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Alongside the new track comes news that tickets for all of McCollum’s tour dates are now available. He has a number of dates throughout the rest of December and will then be back on the road in February, with shows through most of that month and then more in the spring and summer. Additionally, between May and August, he will be special guest of Morgan Wallen on six dates of his One Night At A Time World Tour. On his own shows, McCollum will be accompanied by such notable young artists as Corey Kent, Catie Offerman, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry, and Texas staple, the Randy Rogers Band.

Parker McCollum’s 2023 touring schedule is as follows:

February 2, 2023

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

February 3, 2023

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore Detroit

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 4, 2023

Cincinnati, OH

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 9, 2023

Minneapolis, MN

The Amory

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 10, 2023

Brookings, SD

Swiftel Center

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 11, 2023

Fargo, ND

FARGODOME

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 16, 2023

Coralville, IA

Xtream Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 17, 2023

Ralston, NE

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 18, 2023

Springfield, MO

Shrine Mosque

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 23, 2023

Tallahassee, FL

Donald Tucker Civic Center

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 24, 2023

Baton Rouge, LA

Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 25, 2023

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

April 13, 2023

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center

*with Larry Fleet

April 14. 2023

Albuquerque, NM

Rio Rancho Event Center

*with Larry Fleet

May 8, 2023

Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

*with Larry Fleet

June 3, 2023

Wilmington, NC

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

*with Jackson Dean

June 9, 2023

Midland, TX

La Hacienda Event Center

*with Larry Fleet

June 10, 2023

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion

*with Larry Fleet

June 24, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

*with Kameron Marlowe

June 29, 2023

Saint Augustine, FL

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

*with Larry Fleet

July 14, 2023

Huntsville, AL

The Orion Amphitheatre

*with Flatland Cavalry

July 23, 2023

Modesto, CA

The Fruit Yard

*with Larry Fleet

July 29, 2023

Nampa, ID

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

*with Jackson Dean

August 10, 2023

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*with Randy Rogers Band

August 17, 2023

Buffalo, NY

ARTPARK

*with Larry Fleet

August 19, 2023

Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

*with Larry Fleet

Recently announced, Parker will be joining Morgan Wallen as support for select dates on his upcoming One Night At A Time World Tour. Parker will join the following performance dates:

May 20, 2023

East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium

June 2, 2023

Atlanta, GA

Truist Park

June 23, 2023

Chicago, IL

Wrigley Field

July 7, 2023

St. Louis, MO

Busch Stadium

August 18, 2023

Boston, MA

Fenway Park

August 26, 2023

Washington, DC

Nationals Park