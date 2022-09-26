Patsy Cline, John Prine, And More To Be Inducted Into The Music City Walk Of Fame

Patsy Cline - Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns

Patsy Cline, John Prine, and more will be honored posthumously with induction into the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, Dr. Paul T. Kwami, musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers for 28 years, and industry executive Ed Hardy will receive the honor.

The induction ceremony will take place on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.

“Each of these four inductees left an enduring mark on Music City, and their influence continues today,” said Kevin Lavender, Executive Vice President at 5/3 Bank and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. “The Music City Walk of Fame is proud to pay tribute to these legends with their induction, and we are especially honored to have their family members attend to accept on their behalf.”

The induction ceremony will bestow the 94th, 95th, 96th and 97th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

Making appearances will be country, pop and rockabilly’s “Little Miss Dynamite” Brenda Lee, who will present for John Prine; GRAMMY-winning singer, actress, author and television personality Trisha Yearwood, who will present for Patsy Cline; best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time CeCe Winans, who will present for Dr. Paul T. Kwami; and country superstar Garth Brooks, who will be the presenter for Ed Hardy. Each inductee will have a family member accepting the induction on their behalf: Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine; Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge; Kwami’s son, Delali Kwami; and Hardy’s wife, Kim Hardy.

Cline was a Grand Ole Opry member who bridged the gap to mainstream pop. Her classics include “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight.” She tragically died in a plane crash on March 5, 1963.

