Gwen Stefani Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Gwen Stefani - Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Blake Shelton returned to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (September 10), bringing along his wife and pop icon Gwen Stefani to perform a few songs. She joined him onstage to perform two of their hit duets, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

The performance also happened to be Stefani’s first at the famed venue, though she did perform virtually from her Oklahoma ranch in May of 2020. Stefani earned two standing ovations after her performance. Shelton wrote on Twitter, “I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations

@gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @Opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness.”

Back in July, Stefani teamed up with Sean Paul and Shenseea on Paul’s Scorcha track “Light My Fire.” Sean reflected on the track and video, saying, “‘Light My Fire’ is an epic dream come true. I’ve been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever and Shenseea – I am so proud of all she’s accomplished in such a short time. ‘Light My Fire’ is a big bad lover’s rock song and we had to represent it with a big bad video. We went retro on the attire in the video and basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking. It’s a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track—feel good and party lovers rock style.”

The unexpected pairing of vocals from pop icon Gwen Stefani and Jamaican dancehall stronghold Shenseea is a testament to Paul’s supreme ability to produce global hits. Complete with an unshakable chorus that hears Stefani sing “baby won’t you light my fire,” “Light My Fire” is primed to be this summer’s biggest anthem.

In June, Stefani performed at the Hollywood Bowl, kicking off the famed venue’s summer season of festivities.

