Paul Weller’s ‘Modern Classics’ Set For Vinyl Reissue In October

Paul Weller 'Modern Classics' cover artwork courtesy of Universal Music Group

The first collection of Paul Weller’s solo greatest hits collection Modern Classics is getting the vinyl reissue treatment on October 14.

This covetable edition comes in a gatefold sleeve and includes a bonus live LP recorded at Victoria Park, Hackney, London, 8/8/98.

The album was originally released in 1998 and hasn’t been reissued on vinyl until now. This stellar compilation is the perfect introduction to Paul’s solo work and features 16 tracks taken from his first 4 solo albums, Paul Weller, Wild Wood, Stanley Road and Heavy Soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Classics gathers together most of Paul Weller’s early solo singles from 1991’s “Into Tomorrow” to “Brand New Start”, and everything in between. The album was first issued in December 1998, charting at No. 7 in the UK, where it also went double platinum. It has also enjoyed critical acclaim with AllMusic saying, “Modern Classics is a testament to Weller’s strength as a singles artist and a terrifically enjoyable listen in its own right.”

Into Tomorrow

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

This double album includes the 4 hit singles taken from the seminal 1995 release Stanley Road: “Out of the Sinking”, “The Changingman”, “Broken Stones” and the timeless classic “You Do Something to Me”. Weller’s distinctive raw, bluesy style runs seamlessly throughout, from the chiming opening bars of “Sunflower” through to his strident debut solo single “Into Tomorrow”.

Pre-order Modern Classics.

Modern Classics track listing:

Side 1:

“Out Of The Sinking”

“Peacock Suit”

“Sunflower”

“The Weaver”

“Wild Wood”

“Above The Clouds”

“Uh-Huh Oh-Yeh”

“Brushed”

Side 2.

“The Changing Man”

“Friday Street”

“You Do Something To Me”

“Brand New Start”

“Hung Up”

“Mermaids”

“Broken Stones”

“Into Tomorrow”

Bonus Tracks: Live Classics recorded live at Victoria Park, Hackney, London, 8/8/98

Side 3.

“Into Tomorrow”

“Peacock Suit”

“Friday Street”

“Mermaids”

“Out Of The Sinking”

“Heavy Soul”

“Wild Wood”

Side 4.

“Up In Suze’s Room”

“(Can You Heal Us) Holy Man?”

“Changing Man”

“Porcelain Gods”

“Sunflower”

“Broken Stones”