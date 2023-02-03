Paul Weller, Kasabian To Headline UK’s Y Not Festival 2023

Paul Weller - John Keeble/Getty Images

Paul Weller, Kasabian and Bombay Bicycle Club will headline this year’s Y Not Festival.

Y Not has revealed a huge line-up for 2023. Royal Blood will headline on Friday, July 28, Kasabian on Saturday, July 29 and Paul Weller on Sunday, July 30. Bombay Bicycle will start the party early on Thursday, July 27.

Across the weekend, the headliners will be joined by a huge line-up: including The Wombats, James, DMA’S, Maisie Peters, The Charlatans, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, beabadoobee, Reytons, Jamie Webster and many more.

The event’s mission statement says: “For one weekend a year Y Not Festival arrives in the UK’s Peak District. Starting life as a house party in 2005, our party spilt over into a festival in some of the most stunning countryside around. Some 14 years on, we still have the same ethos at heart – Enjoy amazing music, great food and carefree fun in the heart of the beautiful Peak District.” Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Earlier this week. Paul Weller announced a number of European concert dates, with shows in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The shows open on May 11 at L’Aeronef in Lille. The singer-songwriter then plays concerts in Antwerp, Berlin, Hamburg, Köln, Nijmegan and Amsterdam before the tour finished at the Poppodium in Tilburg, Netherlands, on May 23.

Following his European jaunt, Weller is set to play live dates as part of ‘Forest Live’ 2023. The Jam’s former frontman will take to the stage at the UK’s Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire and Thetford Forest in Suffolk in June this year.

The tour will follow on from the publication of his new book, Magic: A Journal of Song in April. Magic combines a selection of over 100 lyrics from across his musical life, from The Jam’s punk sensibilities to the genre-defying Style Council, through to a remarkable 30-year solo career.

Listen to the best of Paul Weller on Apple Music and Spotify.