Pi’erre Bourne Shares Video For ‘DJ In The Car’

Pi’erre Bourne - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Grammy winning producer and rapper, and SossHouse CEO, Pi’erre Bourne returns today with “DJ In The Car,” his first new music video of 2023.

The song is a danceable highlight from his 2022 album Good Movie. “DJ In The Car” showcases Bourne’s melodic mastery as he tauntingly sings about how his ex can’t help but love his music: “Her favorite song, she hate I made it, yeah/ She told her best friend, ‘Please don’t play this.’”

Directed by Latemilk, the new video takes inspiration from Pi’erre’s high-flying lifestyle. The newly-announced Coachella 2023 performer takes a trip in his souped-up foreign and performs in front of speaker stacks taller than an apartment building, while a group of young women “get it right” in an Uber at the end of the night. By the end of the video, the entire city vibrates to the sounds of Pi’erre’s candy-colored synths and effortlessly funky 808s.

“DJ In The Car” is one of many highlights on Good Movie that show how Pi’erre has evolved as a producer. Songs like “What I Gotta Do” and “Where You Going”–which arrives with a video live at 12pm ET/9am PT on Pi’erre’s YouTube channel–incorporate elements of Jersey/Philly club music into his atmospheric trap sound, while kinetic songs like “Moving Too Fast” featuring Young Nudy and “SossHouse Party” are natural next steps for his candy-coated signature sound.

Simple and emphatic, words spill out of the rapper effortlessly–on “Kingdom Hall,” he stacks outlandish metaphor after outlandish metaphor, intoning “Shakes-pi’erre, Romeo & Juliet/ She may die for the kid.” Featuring an additional guest spot from Don Toliver on “Psane,” Good Movie is available everywhere via SossHouse/Interscope Records.

The crowning salvo in a productive 2022, Good Movie follows the release of Pi’erre’s latest collaborative project with legendary artist Juicy J, Space Age Pimpin. In 2021, he released Yo!88, a joint project from the Grammy winner and fellow production legend TM88.

Buy or stream Good Movie.