Pi’erre Bourne Says Hello To Summer With New Video ‘NY In June’

Pi’erre Bourne, ‘NY In June’ - Photo: YouTube/SossHouse/Interscope Records

Pi’erre Bourne has shared “NY In June,” his brand new music video. The new video arrived shortly before Pi’erre took the stage at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden last night, in support of Don Toliver.

Featuring Pi’erre’s signature mix of cloudy synths, jaunty melodies, and thumping percussion, “NY In June” is a highlight song from his recent Grails EP. Spinning sugary melodies into aural cotton candy, “NY In June” is an infectious and charming come on, alternating a hypnotic chorus with some of Pi’erre’s most outrageous punchlines.

Appropriately set in the Big Apple, the new video for “NY In June” perfectly captures the city’s effervescent spring vibes. Moonlighting as an ice cream man with a Palm Angels-clad assistant, Pi’erre whips around brownstone Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan, his wavy melodies acting as a siren song for the neighborhood children.

Released in April, the Grails EP collects a series of fan-favorite snippets and early Pi’erre tracks, each re-recorded with new vocals and given official release for the first time. Originally teased in 2019, “NY In June” was one of the EP’s most anticipated releases, along with songs like “IG,” which originally emerged as a snippet in 2021 before its release in February, and “Honeyberry 2,” which dates back to 2017 and finally had its DSP drop in March.

“NY In June” is the latest salvo in an insanely busy spring for the SossHouse CEO. Shortly after the release of Grails, Pi’erre made his debut at Coachella, performing songs from his varied discography for Sahara Tent fans. The rapper/producer/CEO spearheaded a stacked spring full of releases of artists from his SossHouse label, all produced-in-full by Pi’erre himself. Released within a span of six weeks, albums from the run included Chavo’s Chavo’s World 3, Sharc’s Sharc Wave, J Billz’s Streetz Hottest Young’n, and many, many more.

