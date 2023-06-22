GloRilla, Fridayy, Pi’erre Bourne, And More Top XXL Freshman List

GloRilla - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

XXL has unveiled its 2023 Freshman Class. GloRilla, Fridayy, producer (and veteran, many fans point out) Pi’erre Bourne, and more lead the list. Check out the full list below.

Other artists included on the list include Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, and DC The Don.

This coronation tops off a spectacular run for GloRilla, who has become one of the biggest rap stars on the planet. Last month, the Memphis icon shared “Lick or Sum,” out now via CMG/Interscope Records.

Raw, raucous, and completely candid, the outrageous banger perfectly captures the rapper’s playful side. The track also arrived with an accompanying video, which finds Glo cutting loose in the neighborhood.

“I don’t post his a__, I ghost his a__, and leave him on snap,” the 23-year-old spits over an aggressive beat and hypnotic piano. “Told him that I love him, had him thinking I was dumb.” After laying down the ground rules in the verses, Glo switches it up on the flirty chorus: “Come and take a lick or sum.” Empowering and bold, the hitmaker doesn’t mince words when it comes to who is running the show—and we’d have it no other way.

“Lick or Sum” arrived on the heels of Glo’s hard-charging track “Ex’s” ft. Lil Durk which they recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. You can also catch her live on tour with Lil Baby this summer.

Before being earmarked as a future superstar by local legend Yo Gotti, who signed her to his CMG imprint, Glo learned how to translate her irrepressible personality and unmistakable drawl into one of the most irresistible on-record personas to emerge in recent memory. With “Lick or Sum,” Glo adds another spell-binding, eye-brow raising hit to her increasingly stacked discography.

XXL Freshman Class 2023

Finesse2tymes

Lola Brooke

Rob49

Fridayy

GloRilla

2Rare

SleazyWorld Go

Central Cee

Real Boston Richey

Luh Tyler

TiaCorine

DC The Don

Pi’erre Bourne (Producer)