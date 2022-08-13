Rob49 And Real Boston Richey Team Up For ‘Yes, You Did’

Rob49 - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Rising New Orleans rapper Rob49 has shared his energetic new single, “Yes You Did,” featuring Real Boston Richey. The track is out now via Rebel Music/Geffen Records.

Continuing the momentum from Vulture Island, and following his latest fiery single “Houston Girls,” Rob49 is keeping his foot firmly on the peddle as he picks up speed bringing more hot tracks to his fans.

Rob49 ft. Real Boston Richey - Yes, You Did (Official Video)

Rob49’s songs are always high energy, but the Yakree & BWOLF201 produced song “Yes, You Did” turns it up a few notches with help from fellow star on the rise Real Boston Richey. “Yes, You Did” is available now at all digital retailers.

On “Yes, You Did,” alongside recent singles like “Houston Girls,” Rob showcases his brilliant wordplay. On “Houston Girls,” he raps, “I seen that look on n____s faces/ It was envy.” With its bone-rattling rhythm, no-holds-barred lyrics, and icy flow, “Houston Girls” sounds like the walls are closing in around us all and Rob49 is the only one keeping his cool.

Born in New Orleans in 1999, Rob49 grew up between projects in the city’s 4th and 9th Wards—hence the “4” and “9” in his rap name—and embodies its ferocious spirit, packing his songs with intensity and grit. He records and releases music at a similarly impressive pace, with April’s Welcome to Vulture Island becoming his fourth full-length project in under 24 months.

Publications like XXL have praised Rob49 for shrewdly updating his hometown’s signature sound. In just a short time in the spotlight, he has forged relationships with some of hip-hop’s most respected figures. Welcome to Vulture Island includes collaborations with Detroit rappers Icewear Vezzo and Babyface Ray, and Atlantans Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby, to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman.

The 23-year-old also recently went on tour with the Jacksonville native Nardo Wick, and teamed up with Kevin Gates on “Hustler’s Anthem V2.”

