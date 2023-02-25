Pi’erre Bourne Releases Full Version Of Long Sought-After Snippet, ‘IG’

Pi’erre Bourne, ‘IG’ - Photo: YouTube/SossHouse/Interscope Records

Grammy Award winning producer and rapper and SossHouse CEO Pi’erre Bourne has rewarded his fans with the official release of “IG,” his first new song of 2023.

First emerging as a snippet in 2021, “IG” is spoken about in hushed tones in rap circles, beloved for its all-encompassing atmosphere, combining thick synth pads with twinkling melodies and subsonic percussion.

Pi'erre Bourne - IG [Official Lyric Video]

Bourne cuts through his own production with taffy-like melodies, cheekily musing about his tendency to spot clout-chasing social media models wherever he goes. Now available on all platforms, “IG” is an outstanding addition to Pi’erre Bourne’s catalog of trap odysseys.

“IG” is the latest salvo in what’s shaping up to be a busy year for the SossHouse Founder and CEO. In April, Pi’erre Bourne prepares to make his desert debut at Coachella 2023. Pi’erre will kick off Coachella with a concert at The Novo in Downtown LA on Thursday, April 13. Last month, Pi’erre shared the new video for “DJ In The Car,” a danceable highlight from his 2022 album Good Movie. The South Carolina-born artist is hard at work on the follow-up to Good Movie, dropping later this year.

The prolific Pi’erre Bourne had a busy 2022, highlighted by two full-length projects: Good Movie and Space Age Pimpin. A versatile effort released in the late summer, Good Movie demonstrates Pi’erre’s evolution as a producer and songwriter, home to highlights like “Moving Too Fast” featuring Young Nudy, the mutating situationship anthem “Love Drill,” and the percolating “Psane” featuring Don Toliver.

Good Movie is available everywhere via SossHouse/Interscope Records. Released earlier in 2022, Space Age Pimpin is a collaborative project with legendary artist Juicy J. The project received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, The Fader, Stereogum, Complex, Hypebeast, UPROXX, Paste Magazine, and many more.

Pi’erre Bourne has established himself as one of rap’s most inventive producers, and he flashed his behind-the-boards prowess in 2022 with his production on EA Monster, the critically acclaimed album by Young Nudy.

