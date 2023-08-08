Pokémon Partners With Chinese Pop Icon Lay Zhang For ‘Pokémon Party’

Lay Zhang - Photo: ©2023 Pokémon. ©1995-2023 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon has partnered with Chinese pop singer, music producer, and former EXO member Lay Zhang on a new single release and music video, “Pokémon Party.”

On the upbeat track, Zhang, stepping into the role of a Pokémon trainer, introduces a world where music and Pokémon fandom intersect.

【公式】Lay Zhang - Pokémon Party（日本語字幕）

The “Pokémon Party” music video, an imaginative blend of live-action performance and CGI, portrays Zhang in the role of a meticulous Pokémon trainer cohabitating with a host of lively and (of course) adorable Pokémon.

Notably, the video’s script was written and directed by Ninghuang Qian, the talented director of the popular animated mini-series, “Egg Yolk Man.” The production marks an innovative step in Pokémon’s ongoing venture into localized creativity within China.

As an internationally recognized Chinese pop idol, Lay Zhang has successfully carved out a distinctive career as a singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and dancer. His discography includes nine original albums/EPs, accumulating over 13 million sales, and he holds the record for top album sales as a Chinese Mainland artist on the Tencent Music platform.

He ranked sixth on Forbes China Celebrity 100 list and was the first Chinese artist to break into the top five on the iTunes World Album Chart as well as land in the top twenty-five on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Speaking on the partnership, Zhang said, “I’m thrilled to have been invited by Pokémon and Universal Music to co-create this musical piece. Not only did it make my dream of becoming a Pokémon trainer come true, but I’m even happier that I can take my favorite Pokémon into my musical world. I hope everyone can feel the joyous energy of Pokémon from the music, and I hope more people will fall in love with Pokémon with me.”

Managing Director of Capitol Records China Tom Tang added, “We’re honored to team up with Pokémon and invite Lay Zhang to participate in this special music project. Pokémon’s persistent refining of creativity and Lay Zhang’s relentless pursuit of quality made the creation process full of challenges and fun.

“We look forward to Pokémon fans worldwide experiencing Lay’s immense talent and charm through this new track, as well as appreciating the high quality of Chinese creativity, as they join this joyous party. We are further excited about building more creative bridges between local artists and international brands through the medium of music.”

In other Pokémon collaborations, K-pop idols ENHYPEN teamed up with the Pokémon Music Collective for a new collaborative single, “One And Only.” The track arrived on July 12 and was accompanied by a music video.

Back in 2022, J-pop producer imase helped launch Universal Music Japan’s Pokémon Music Collective with the track “Utau.” The new project saw the label collaborate with The Pokémon Company to release a collection of new music created by artists taking inspiration from the music and sounds found within the iconic video game.

Check out the “Pokémon Party” video.