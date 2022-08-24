Enhypen Score First No.1 On Top Album Sales Chart

ENHYPEN - Photo: Justin Shin/Getty Images

Billboard has reported that ENHYPEN have scored their first No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated August 27), as the group’s Manifesto: Day 1 rose from number two to number one in its third week on the list.

The album sold 14,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending August 18. The K-Pop group’s album debuted at No.3 on the August 13-dated chart with 38,000 units sold, following its CD release on July 29.

Manifesto: Day 1 was initially released to stream and via digital retailers on July 4, but did not chart until after its CD hit stores. Since its release, the album has sold 69,000 copies–with 68,000 on CD (the other 1,000 are digital albums).

The news comes shortly after the band announced that they will release SADAME, their first studio album in Japanese, on Friday, November 18, via UMe. The physical U.S. pre-order is now available.

The album features ten tracks including Japanese versions of six of the group’s Korean hits, plus their Japanese hits, “Always” and “Forget Me Not,” and a brand new Japanese original song; the song title is yet to be announced. It also contains “Polaroid Love” as a bonus track (only for CD). New Japanese versions are “Blessed-Cursed [Japanese Ver.] from their 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION: ANSWER, which debuted at No.14 on Billboard 200, and “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [Japanese Ver.]” from their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1, which was released last month.

In addition to the Standard (1CD) version, which will include one sticker sheet, one trading card (1 of 14 types that are randomly enclosed in the first pressing only), and there will also be limited edition versions of “SADAME.”

ENHYPEN will kick off their first world tour in September, which includes six cities in the U.S. in October. ENHYPEN are set to reveal more tantalizing information regarding the tour soon.

