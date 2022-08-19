ENHYPEN Announce First Japanese Studio Album, ‘Sadame’

ENHYPEN - Photo: Justin Shin/Getty Images

The new powerhouse of K-Pop ENHYPEN will release SADAME, their first studio album in Japanese, on Friday, November 18, via UMe. The physical U.S. pre-order is now available.

The album features ten tracks including Japanese versions of six of the group’s Korean hits, plus their Japanese hits, “Always” and “Forget Me Not,” and a brand new Japanese original song; the song title is yet to be announced. It also contains “Polaroid Love” as a bonus track (only for CD). New Japanese versions are “Blessed-Cursed [Japanese Ver.] from their 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION: ANSWER, which debuted at No.14 on Billboard 200, and “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [Japanese Ver.]” from their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1, which was released last month.

In addition to the Standard (1CD) version, which will include one sticker sheet, one trading card (1 of 14 types that are randomly enclosed in the first pressing only), and there will also be limited edition versions of “SADAME.”

Limited Edition A (1CD + 1DVD + Photobook) is encased in a slip case with a 60 pages photobook (A concept) and the DVD contains music video and footage from the cover photoshoot. Limited Edition B (1CD + 1DVD + Photobook) is also encased in a slip case with 60 pages photobook (B concept) and the DVD contains a music video and a making of video. Both Limited Edition A and Limited Edition B will come with one lyric poster, one trading card (1 of 7 types/randomly enclosed), and one sticker sheet.

To this day, ENHYPEN have amassed tens of millions of streams and attracted an audience of 35 million-plus across social media. They are notably signed to BELIFT LAB—a joint venture between HYBE Corp. and CJ ENM.

ENHYPEN will kick off their first world tour in September, which includes six cities in the U.S. in October. ENHYPEN are set to reveal more information regarding the tour soon.

