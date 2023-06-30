ENHYPEN Teams Up With Pokémon Music Collective For ‘One And Only’

ENHYPEN and Pokémon – Photo: Courtesy of The Oriel Co.

ENHYPEN has teamed up with the Pokémon Music Collective for a new collaborative single, which will be released next month.

“One And Only” will arrive on July 12 and will be accompanied by a music video. The visuals will be teased on the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel next week (July 5).

ENHYPEN is the latest act to partner with the Pokémon Music Collective, a project that features new music inspired by the sounds of the Pokémon series video game universe. Across the series, artists from across multiple genres will take part.

Last year, the Pokémon Music Collective was launched with the help of J-pop producer imase and his track “Utau.” “When you’re beaten by a strong opponent before challenging a gym leader, and in a Pokémon league where you can’t lose, the Pokémon Center is always there,” imase told Billboard at the time, noting that he grew up playing the game.

“I created this song so that listeners can imagine the Pokémon Center, which holds such a special place in my heart. Here’s hoping everyone carries a Pokémon Center in their hearts, too.”

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN shared its fourth mini-album Dark Blood in May, selling over 1.3 million copies within one week, making it the group’s third million-seller release. The record was led by the single “Bite Me,” a minimal pop track that told the story of a boy who, after reuniting with the one he is destined to be with, recognizes their fate to be bound by blood.

Following the release of Dark Blood, the seven-piece group also shared an official video for the b-side “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up).” The visuals seamlessly incorporated ethereal fantasy-like cinematography with the septet’s signature synchronized choreography.

The boyband will embark on its second world tour in July. FATE will begin in Seoul with two shows at the KSPO Dome before continuing in Japan in September. The US leg will then kick off in Los Angeles on October 6, with further dates in Glendale, AZ, Houston, Dallas, Newark, NJ, and Chicago.

Buy or stream Dark Blood.