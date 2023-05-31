ENHYPEN Announces ‘FATE World Tour’

ENHYPEN - Photo: Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN is hosting its second world tour entitled ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE.” Announced on the band’s official social media channels and global fandom platform Weverse, “FATE” follows ENHYPEN’s first world tour “MANIFESTO” which included 22 shows in 12 cities around the globe between September 2022 and February 2023.

“FATE” will kick off on July 29 with two consecutive dates at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Online live streaming of the Seoul shows will also be available for both dates. The tour will continue to Japan for shows in Osaka on September 2 and 3, and Tokyo on September 13 and 14.

Tour dates in the U.S. include Los Angeles on October 6, Glendale, AZ on October 10, Houston on October 13, Dallas on October 14, Newark, NJ on October 18 and 19, and Chicago on 22. “MORE TO COME” on the official tour poster hints at possibilities of additional dates and venues.

Less than three years since its debut, ENHYPEN will be performing at Japan’s Tokyo Dome and returning to Kyocera Dome Osaka. The group is also set to perform at Dignity Health Sports Park, home to MLS’ LA Galaxy, to host their first stadium concert as part of the U.S. leg.

During its “MANIFESTO” tour, the septet performed at Kyocera Dome Osaka in January this year and set a new record for hosting a solo dome concert in the shortest time span since debut among post-2019 debut K-pop groups.

Visit ENHYPEN’s Weverse page for more information.

ENHYPEN “FATE” World Tour Dates:

Sat July 29 & Sun July 30 – Seoul, Korea – KSPO Dome

Sat Sept 2 & Sun Sept 3 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Wed Sept 13 & Thur Sept 14 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

Fri Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dignity Health Sports Park

Tue Oct 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Oct 18 & Thur Oct 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center