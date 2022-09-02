‘Proud Mary’ Out As Latest Preview Of Creedence’s Royal Albert Hall Album 

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Another preview of the forthcoming album Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall has taken its place on YouTube. “Proud Mary,” one of the band’s most distinctive and loved anthems, is now available to watch as performed at their famous concert in the hallowed London venue in 1970.

The clip follows the recent appearance of “Fortunate Son” and, before that, “Bad Moon Rising” from the historic two-night engagement, which is now captured on the live album and, in tandem, the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, directed by Bob Smeaton and out on September 16. The documentary is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor and self-confessed Creedence devotee, Jeff Bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Proud Mary (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The album is available for pre-order now in 180 gram vinyl, CD, and cassette editions, while Walmart will offer “Tombstone Shadow” vinyl and Target “Green River” vinyl, both in limited editions. It will also be available digitally, including in hi-res and Dolby ATMOS immersive audio formats.

On November 14, exclusively via CraftRecordings.com, a limited Super Deluxe Edition Box Set will follow, containing both the album and the film. The 2-LP/2-CD/1-Blu-ray collection features the live album as two 45rpm 180 gram vinyl LPs, and on CD. The second CD contains music from the film.

“Proud Mary” was CCR’s first US Top 10 hit, spending three weeks at No.2, held off the top by Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People” and then Tommy Roe’s “Dizzy.” It was certified platinum and inspired endless cover versions, including those the same year by Solomon Burke, Jr. Walker and the All Stars, and Bobby Goldsboro. Perhaps the most notable remake was Ike and Tina Turner’s 1971 reading, which won a Grammy. More recently, Margo Price covered “Proud Mary” on her 2020 live album Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman.

Pre-order the Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall album.