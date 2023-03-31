Queen And Adam Lambert Add Dates To Sold-Out ‘Rhapsody Tour’

Queen + Adam Lambert - Photo: Stu Fish (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Due to overwhelming fan demand, Queen + Adam Lambert today have announced the addition of the final eight new dates across North America on their upcoming Rhapsody Tour, which first launched in 2019 with 25 critically acclaimed shows.

The tour will now include second dates in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles following sellouts across the original shows. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available via a general on=sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10AM local time at.

After a four-year long hiatus, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor, and their exceptional frontman Adam Lambert are bringing their highly acclaimed production, now expanded and better-than-ever, back to where it first began. Produced by Live Nation, the now 22-date tour kicks off on October 4 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, with stops across North America before concluding with back-to-back shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Brian May says, “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.” Adam Lambert adds, “I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

Queen + Adam Lambert’s 150-minute career-spanning set list celebrates the band’s extraordinary back catalog, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga,” and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects, and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over.

As with last year’s UK and European dates, the 2023 North American tour will see Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Visit Queen’s official website for more information.