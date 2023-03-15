Queen Guitar Hero Becomes Sir Brian May In Buckingham Palace Ceremony

Sir Brian May - Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Brian May received his knighthood yesterday (14) from King Charles in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The world-famous Queen guitarist, solo artist, astrophysicist, and animal welfare advocate was recognized for his services to music and charity.

May, who is 75, was pictured chatting with the King and posing with his medallion after the ceremony with his wife, actress Anita Dobson, and in other photos with saxophonist YolanDa Brown, who was awarded an OBE at the ceremony. It was announced on New Year’s Eve that the guitar hero would become a Knight Bachelor in the King’s New Year Honors List. He is now known officially as Sir Brian Harold May.

May was previously appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2005. “I’m happy and grateful to receive this honor,” he said of his knighthood. “I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge – a commission – for me to continue to fight for justice – to be a voice for those who have no voice. I will endeavour to be worthy – to be that Knight in Shining Armor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential tour plans

He also revealed to the PA News agency that he and Queen are considering going on the road again. ““We’re thinking about touring, I can say that. I’m hoping I stay in good health – at the moment I seem to be in pretty good health, which is always great. It’s not been an easy road and there’s been times I thought I would never do it again.

“But we all seem to be OK so we’re looking at doing some touring, and of course we tour at the top level and it’s very high energy and high demand on your fitness. If we don’t go out until October or whatever I’ll be working on my fitness from now on.”

Sir Brian was making a return visit to the Palace, where he performed during the Golden Jubilee in 2002, playing a solo guitar version of “God Save The Queen” from the roof of the royal residence. Last year, he performed at the Platinum Party at the Palace, outside Buckingham Palace on The Mall, when Queen + Adam Lambert opened the festivities with “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “We Are the Champions.”

Listen to the best of Queen on Apple Music and Spotify.