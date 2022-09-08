Mick Jagger, Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, And More React To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II - Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II of England has died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Her influence on pop culture both in the UK and across the globe had a profound impact, and as such, artists from different generations and countries have offered their condolences.

Elton John wrote, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Ozzy Osbourne also offered a tribute on social media, sharing, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Mick Jagger also offered a touching remembrance, writing, “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Def Leppard member Joe Elliott also offered his thoughts, “Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady & monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again. She has transcended eras with good grace and service to her country that is unparalleled anywhere or by anyone. Thank you your Majesty for a lifetime of great memories and leadership.”

British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber also relayed a statement, writing, “For the whole of my life, the Queen has been the constant anchor on not just Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service. Her legacy will be remembered as a selfless beacon for love, understanding and the celebration of fellow human beings all over the world, no matter their race or creed. Madeleine and I are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen’s family.”