Queens Of The Stone Age Sets ‘The End Is Nero’ 2023 North American Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age’ Josh Homme – Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Queens Of The Stone Age has announced details of a new North American tour, The End Is Nero, set to take place later this year.

The dates will kick off in Sterling Heights, MI, on August 3 and continue through October 8, when the tour will wrap up with an appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA. Along the way, the band will perform at the likes of Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, and Chicago’s Riot Fest.

QOTSA will be joined by Phantogram and The Armed for the dates in August, while Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will open for it in September and October.

The End Is Nero Tour

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (June 9). A Citi pre-sale will give Citi cardmembers access to a special pre-sale between 10am local time today (June 6) and 10pm local time on Thursday (8). Find tickets and more information on the band’s official website.

The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which they say they hear is “in a month or two.” In a press release, the band said it would “like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

The North American dates follow a series of intimate UK QOTSA shows set to take place later this month, ahead of the band making an appearance at Glastonbury Festival. On either side of those shows, it will also perform at a handful of European festivals, including Poland’s Open’er and Spain’s Mad Cool.

Last year, the band reissued three of its albums on vinyl, including its 1998 self-titled debut record, 2013’s Like Clockwork, and 2017’s Villains. On June 16, it will return with a brand new record, In Times New Roman…

Listen to the best of Queens Of The Stone Age on Apple Music and Spotify. View the band’s tour itinerary on its official website.