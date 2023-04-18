Queens Of The Stone Age To Play Trio Of UK Shows This Summer

Queens Of The Stone Age - Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing a trio of UK shows for summer 2023. You can check out the dates below.

The desert rock veterans will be returning to the UK for the first time since the tour for their acclaimed 2017 album Villains. As part of a long run of summer dates calling at festivals across Europe, the band will now be playing three UK shows in June – beginning at Halifax’s The Piece Hall on June 20 before taking in Margate’s Dreamland on June 22 and Cardiff Castle on June 23.

Support at the shows will come from Isle Of Wight indie band Coach Party. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday April 21, with an artist pre-sale available from Wednesday April 19.

Queens’ frontman Josh Homme recently appeared onstage at Wembley Stadium as part of the Foo Fighters-curated Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. First he covered David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” with a Nile Rodgers-led band before reforming Them Crooked Vultures for a three-song set.

News of new material from Queens Of The Stone Age is expected this year. Last year, QOTSA bassist Michael Shuman confirmed to NME that there was “new stuff coming“, while Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes also confirmed to a fan that a Queens record was “done”.

Last year saw the band reissue three albums of vinyl: their 1998 self-titled debut, their 2013 record Like Clockwork and their most recent album, 2017’s Villains.

Queens Of The Stone Age play the following UK and European shows in 2023:

JUNE:

16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

17 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival

18 – Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

20 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Margate, Dreamland

23 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

28 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

30 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY:

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

5 – Albi, Pause Guitare Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival.

Listen to the best of Queens Of The Stone Age on Apple Music and Spotify.