Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance Hits YouTube

Get ready for QOTSA on ACL TV. Queens Of The Stone Age’s full performance from the Austin City Limits TV series is now viewable on YouTube.

Josh Homme and his bandmates made their way to the Moody Theater stage to promote Alive In The Catacombs, the eerie, stripped-down live album they recorded in the ancient tombs beneath the streets of Paris. Recorded at a time when Homme was facing a serious health ailment that later forced the band to cancel tour dates, the album leaned into dark new corners of QOTSA’s sound, marking a stylistic pivot from their usual high-energy hard rock.

“If you’re ever going to be haunted, surrounded by several million dead people is the place,” Homme said in promo materials for Alive In The Catacombs. “I’ve never felt so welcome in my life.”

Queens Of The Stone Age took the Catacombs experience on tour last year, giving fans a unique twist on their signature live show. The Nov. 18, 2025 stop in Austin brought that experience to viewers around the world via livestream, then was aired on PBS stations nationwide last month as part of the 51st season of Austin City Limits. Now the 51-minute broadcast is permanently archived and replayable on YouTube.

Like the rest of the Catacombs tour, the ACL set featured songs from throughout Queens Of The Stone Age’s discography reinterpreted in acoustic arrangements, backed by orchestral and choral musicians, under lighting that leaned into the music’s spooky qualities. Uncut praised the tour’s London stop as “unsettling and sublime.”

ACL TV’s 51st season also includes performances from the likes of Jon Batiste, Leon Thomas, Marcus King Band, MJ Lenderman,, Reneé Rapp, Thee Sacred Souls, and Wyatt Flores. Queens Of The Stone Age will spend this summer back in full-on rock mode, touring stadiums with Foo Fighters.

