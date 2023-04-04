Rae Sremmurd’s ‘Sremm4Life’ To Feature Young Thug And Future

Rae Sremmurd’s ‘SREMM4LIFE’ Listening Party - Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records/Ear Drummer Records

Ahead of SREMM4LIFE, which will arrive on Friday, April 7, Rae Sremmurd has taken to social media to reveal the album’s tracklist.

The project only includes two featured artists, though the duo recruited two megastars–Young Thug and Future–to join them on album cuts. Thugger will be featured on “Royal Flush” and Future will join Rae Sremmurd for “Activate.”

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi stopped by USC on March 28 to promote the album. They played professors for the day, speaking to 150 students as guest lecturers in the Hip-Hop History course. The whole class also participated in the #MannequinChallenge trend that blew up in 2016. The video is available to watch on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new album will include “Tanisha (Pump That),” which the group released last month. Produced by Mike Will Made It, “Tanisha (Pump That)” also features a touch of Pharrell’s pen. The raucous banger will undoubtedly be a soundtrack for parties and club excursions all summer long.

“Like Tanisha, doin’ it for the people, nobody do it like she do, everything tight and see-through,” Slim Jxmmi raps over a hypnotic club beat and scratching effects. Swae Lee then joins in, singing: “Let’s not go back and forth, she’s what I need. Throwing it back and forth, let me speak.” With propulsive production and provocative lyrics, “Tanisha (Pump That)” has all the hallmarks of another Rae Sremmurd classic.

The duo’s first two albums, 2015’s SREMMLIFE and the following year’s SREMMLIFE 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group’s first No.1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles” which is now 7x platinum.

Pre-order Sremm4Life.

SREMM4LIFE Tracklist:

1. “Origami (Hotties)”

2. “Royal Flush” Feat. Young Thug

3. “Mississippi Slide”

4. “Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)”

5. “Tanisha (Pump That)”

6. “Bend Ya Knees”

7. “Activate” Feat. Future

8. “Flaunt It/Cheap”

9. “Sexy”

10. “YMCA”

11. “Something I’m Not”

12. “Torpedo”

13. “Diamonds Dancing”

14. “ADHD Anthem (2 Many Emotions)”