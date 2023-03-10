Rae Sremmurd Returns With ‘Tanisha (Pump That)’

Rae Sremmurd - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rae Sremmurd has announced the release of its highly anticipated 4th studio album SREMM4LIFE along with new single “Tanisha (Pump That).” The track has arrived via Eardrummer Records/Interscope Records.

Produced by Mike Will Made It, “Tanisha (Pump That)” also features a touch of Pharrell’s pen and is the latest taste of the iconic rap duo’s forthcoming album. The raucous banger will undoubtedly be a soundtrack for parties and club excursions all summer long.

Rae Sremmurd - Tanisha (Pump That) [Official Audio]

“Like Tanisha, doin’ it for the people, nobody do it like she do, everything tight and see-through,” Slim Jxmmi raps over a hypnotic club beat and scratching effects. Swae Lee then joins in, singing: “Let’s not go back and forth, she’s what I need. Throwing it back and forth, let me speak.” With propulsive production and provocative lyrics, “Tanisha (Pump That)” has all the hallmarks of another Rae Sremmurd classic.

The duo’s first two albums, 2015’s SremmLife and the following year’s SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group’s first No.1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles” which is now 7x platinum.

SR3MM, from 2018, was groundbreaking in its own way, a triple-disc effort that saw each brother get his own LP’s worth of space to work solo, before tying them back together. It featured 3x Platinum selling single “Powerglide” and platinum selling single “Guatemala.” The album also included guest appearances by Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, and The Weeknd, among others.

Most recently, Rae Sremmurd performed at this year’s NFL Pro Bowl with their entire seven-minute set being televised across ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD. Fans will be able to catch the duo on the Coachella stage this April for the first time in seven years. They’ll also be joining Post Malone on the European leg of his “Twelve Carat Tour” kicking off in Norway on April 22.

Pre-order SREMM4LIFE.