Rae Sremmurd Return With New Single ‘Torpedo’

Rae Sremmurd have returned with an enthralling new single “Torpedo,” which arrives ahead of their forthcoming project SREMM4LIFE.

The Sonny Digital-produced track arrives with an accompanying visual, which intersperses street racing clips with subtle references to the new album. The number four (signifying their fourth album) is set on fire multiple times throughout the clip.

Rae Sremmurd -Torpedo (Official Music Video)

Back in September, the duo linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who were without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than two trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly, and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.

The hip-hop duo were greeted by friends and fans, who turned out in droves to help the cause. Jxmmi shared a video from the event on Instagram to spread the news. “We are at the truck,” he said. “We got plenty of water, man! Shoutout to everybody [who] came out, got down. Lots of water. We comin’ to Jackson. Let’s get it.” This crisis was the result of the Pearl River flooding in August–an event that left more than 150,000 residents scrambling for drinking water.

Rae Sremmurd’s community outreach arrived after the pair dropped the singles “Community D__k” and “Denial,” their first song together in more than four years, earlier this year. Hip-hop thrives on pairing unexpected elements, and “Community D__k” pushes that notion to the extreme, marrying a squeaking mattress sample, the melody from “Jingle Bells,” and gleefully carnal raps from two of the genre’s greatest stylists. Swae promises to outperform the pro athletes and other rappers competing for one woman’s attention, while, later in the song, Jxmmi drops all that formality: “She was classy, but I f____d her in the sprinter van.”

