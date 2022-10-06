Jeezy, Drake, And 2pac Feature On RJ Barrett’s Curated Spotify ‘Taste’ Playlist

RJ Barrett - Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Spotify

Spotify celebrated the second anniversary of Taste–the streaming service’s hip-hop and R&B playlist curated by tastemakers–in NYC with a special dinner event hosted by New York Knicks star-Forward RJ Barrett. The anniversary comes on the heels of the latest playlist takeover by the superstar athlete for the month of October.

RJ crafted a playlist full of his favorite rap hits that keep him pumped up on the court, including “No Long Talk (feat. Giggs)” by Drake, “Soul Survivor (feat. Akon)” by Jeezy, “Mercy (feat. Big Sean, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz)” by Kanye West and more.

VIP guests and friends of RJ celebrated the two-year anniversary of Taste over an intimate dinner in NYC and toasted to the night with cocktails courtesy of Grey Goose. Notable guests at the dinner included French Montana, Dream Doll, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more.

Taste is a Hip-Hop and R&B playlist designed specifically for cultural tastemakers with the most unique music palates. Each month, Spotify taps a notable name to share a selection of their favorite songs. Past playlist curators have included James Harden, Kofi Siriobe, DJ Akademiks, Usain Bolt, Aliya Janell, Quinta Brunson, and more.

In a toast to all guests, RJ shared, “When I learned about the opportunity, I was hyped to be a part of Spotify’s Taste Playlist. Music and basketball go hand in hand and it’s an honor to celebrate the 2 year anniversary and my latest takeover of the playlist amongst family and friends.”

“It’s been so exciting to build Spotify’s Taste playlist with some of our favorite tastemakers and celebrate this milestone with our latest curator RJ Barrett. Over the past two years, Taste has hosted over 27 curators, and has grown tremendously since launching in 2020,” said Maxwell Adepoju, Senior Hip Hop Editor at Spotify. “As with all of our curators who are forces in their respective disciplines, RJ is a future perennial NBA All-Star, and we’re thrilled to have him kick off the 2-year anniversary as he enters a new phase in his NBA career.”

