Robert Glasper Recruits Kamasi Washington, Norah Jones, yasiin bey, And More For ‘Robtober’ Residency

Robert Glasper - Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images

The Blue Note Jazz Club is set to host the fifth annual “Robtober,” an iconic residency with Grammy-award winning pianist, producer, and songwriter Robert Glasper.

Kicking off October 4—with two performances per night at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.—and running until November 5, Season 5 of the residency will see Glasper performing eight distinct episodes, each alongside a different array of special guests including Yebba, Norah Jones, Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Amber Navran of Moonchild, D Smoke, yasiin bey featuring Chris Dave, Derrick Hodge, and DJ Jahi Sundance.

Of Glasper’s longstanding relationship with the Blue Note, Blue Note Entertainment Group president Steven Bensusan notes, “We’ve seen Robert grow from performing on our stage as a sideman to becoming a band leader, musical director, producer, curator, and Grammy award winner in the Jazz, Urban Contemporary & R&B categories. His musical diversity and range is extraordinary. This month-long residency allows us to support his creativity, allow him to revisit old projects as well as to experiment with new collaborations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept behind and success of “Robtober” ultimately inspired and created the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California. This year’s second annual festival brought together massive households names including Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli & Madlib and a host of others, while the inaugural festival saw Snoop Dogg, Chaka Kahn, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli (Black Star), and more.

Glasper adds, “The Festival in Napa is a perfect example of how much the residency has grown, and what the residency has built. This has been an amazing run! Can’t wait to see what year 5 has in store!!!”

The Blue Note Jazz Club has a host of exciting upcoming shows, including The Soul Rebels being joined by a host of special guests including Rakim & Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule, G-Eazy and more, plus performances by Nick Hakim, Denzel Curry, Phony Ppl, Tank and The Bangas, Cimafunk, Corinne Bailey Rae, and more.

Visit Robert Glasper’s official website for more information.