Role Model Returns With New Single ‘Cross Your Mind’

Role Model (a.k.a. Tucker Pillsbury) has returned with a brand-new single and video entitled “cross your mind.” The track comes fresh off the heels of his first-ever and highly successful “TOURx 2022” world tour in support of his debut album Rx.

“cross your mind” is Role Model’s first single since releasing his album, which he recently premiered live at Outside Lands to a massive crowd of adoring and approving fans. The supremely infectious and catchy song was co-produced by Jonah Shy and Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan), who also co-wrote the track with Tucker while he was on tour.

The song is about longing for someone, the excitement of the chase, and the fantasy of what could be. Packed with trademark Role Model lines that are effortlessly relatable, vulnerable, and overall encapsulating from start to finish, “cross your mind” is available now at all digital retail providers via Interscope Records.

The fun, lighthearted, and Risky Business-inspired music video, directed by Dylan Knight, follows Role Model as he performs through a gorgeous suburban home. Tucker’s performance builds, becoming louder and more of a spectacle as the song progresses, making it seem as though he is trying harder and harder to grab someone’s attention.

In addition to the single and video, Role Model has also announced his North American Fall tour, titled Tourx Finale. With the momentum running high from his world tour and slew of huge festival performances, Role Model is eager to get back on the road and continue to play for his fans. This time, playing even bigger venues.

He’ll kick off the additional tour dates at Austin City Limits and will hit cities like New Orleans, Kansas City, Boulder, and Las Vegas in October, and California in December with shows in Sacramento, and Oakland, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. Artist pre-sale tickets for Role Model’s TOURx FINALÉ will go on-sale on Monday, August 29 at 10AM PT followed by general on-sale on Wednesday, August 30 at 10AM PT.

Buy or stream “cross your mind.”