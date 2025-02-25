ADVERTISEMENT
Role Model Launches Sold-Out Headline Tour, Releases Music Video

He’ll also open for Gracie Abrams and play several prominent festivals.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

A huge 2025 is underway for Role Model. Pop-rock singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury just released the deluxe edition of last year’s Kansas Anymore—dubbed Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)—plus a video for “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” his biggest single to date. Co-directed by Neema Sadeghi and Role Model, the clip finds Pillsbury dancing through LA’s Beverly Center mall, performing the song to a mix of reactions from onlookers.

Monday in Phoenix, Role Model also kicked off a sold-out headline tour ahead of dates with Gracie Abrams and a number of prominent festivals. The North American leg of the No Place Like Tour will continue through mid-April, with shows at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount, Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club, LA’s Wiltern, and more. Debbii Dawson will open all shows except Denver.

ROLE MODEL - Sally, When The Wine Runs Out (Official Music Video)

Also on the horizon for Pillsbury is a series of festival dates, with visits to Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Hinterland on the agenda. Additionally, he’ll rejoin Abrams for another leg of her The Secret of Us Tour, which Role Model previously supported in fall 2024. “I didn’t realize just how much crossover there was in our music until we were on tour together. It was very cool. It really does feel like our little wholesome Sweat Tour,” he recently told L’Officiel, comparing his outings with Abrams to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s salacious club-pop arena tour.

Kansas Anymore represents a new chapter for Pillsbury, ditching his previous rap-sung style heard on 2022 debut album Rx in favor of country-tinged guitar-pop. “I think Kansas Anymore, the actual album, had [a country-inspired sound] in it,” he said. “But then when we were doing the deluxe, I was like, ‘I feel like this is my chance to just kind of turn up the twang a little bit and live my dream. I was like, fuck it. It’s a deluxe. Let me just play around a little bit…we’re putting the kids onto some light country.”

Listen to Role Model’s Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) now.

