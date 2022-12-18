Rolling Stones Share ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll’ As New ‘GRRR Live!’ Taster

The Rolling Stones at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on December 15, 2012. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Rolling Stones have shared another preview of the GRRR Live! concert releases that are due on February 10, 2023. It’s the live version of their 1974 classic “It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It),” as performed at their unforgettable show at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on December 15, 2012, as part of their 50th anniversary 50 & Counting tour.

The durable Jagger-Richards composition, a staple of the Stones’ set to this day, took third place in the set list at the New Jersey concert, after “The Last Time” and before “Paint It Black,” as the band’s final show of the year turned into one of the most memorable of their recent history.

It would go on to feature an array of remarkable guest appearances, including the early, surprise arrival of Lady Gaga to reprise Merry Clayton’s memorable vocals on “Gimme Shelter.” John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr. were part of Don Nix’s much-covered blues staple, “Going Down,” before the Black Keys arrived to jam on Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love.” As at the Stones’ two shows at London’s O2 Arena at the outset of the tour the month before, former bandmate Mick Taylor joined for a tour de force version of “Midnight Rambler” and New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen starred on “Tumbling Dice.”

“It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It)” will be part of the complete show in the GRRR Live! package. The concert, unavailable to watch since its original airing on pay-per-view television in 2012, will feature reedited and remixed audio, and the DVD and Blu-ray editions will feature three tracks from the Stones’ show two days earlier at the same venue, with versions of “Around And Around,” and “Gimme Shelter” and Mayer guesting again on the Some Girls rocker “Respectable.”

GRRR Live! will be available in 3LP black vinyl, 3LP coloured white vinyl (exclusive to independent stores) and 3LP red vinyl, exclusively as a d2c (direct to consumer) release. It will also be in 2CD, DVD + 2CD, and BluRay+ 2CD editions, and the Blu-ray and digital versions will include a Dolby ATMOS mix.

