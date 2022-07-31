Sam Hunt Unexpectedly Boosts Support For Endangered Sea Turtles

Sam Hunt - Photo: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt has become a force for good in boosting support and interest in endangered sea turtles. The unexpected development comes via the vintage “Save The Ridley” T-shirt he wears in his new “Water Under the Bridge” music video, directed by Mason W. Dixon.

The sea turtle rescue and rehab facility, Sea Turtle, Inc. in south Texas, has been so inundated with inquiries about the T-shirt, that the organisation is bringing it back into production for a limited time. It can now be pre-ordered from the non-profit organization, with proceeds going towards Sea Turtle Inc.’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured sea turtles, to educate the public, and assist with conservation efforts.

Sam Hunt - Water Under The Bridge (Official Music Video)

“Water Under the Bridge” follows Hunt’s latest smash “23,” which became his ninth No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. That sequence began with 2014’s “Leave The Night On.” The new release, like the last, was written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne.

The song extols the virtues of preserving teenage memories, which in the case of the country star were formed in the town where he was born and raised, Cedartown, Georgia. He and his friends used to hang out around an old back road near a river. “Folks have been gathering up there long before we came along,” he says, “and I’m sure still gathering up there now,”

Hunt’s North American tour continues on Thursday (4) in Canandaigua, NY, with guests Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter. Dates stretch through the summer and into fall, including some with openers Lily Rose and Ryan Hurd and appearances at such events as Cheyenne Frontier Days, Windy City Smokeout, and the Illinois and Missouri state fairs. Hunt has announced that due to “ongoing government restrictions,” he will now not be appearing at the Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada on August 5.

