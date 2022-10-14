Sam Smith Shares Addictive Disclosure Remix Of ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy (Disclosure remix)’ artwork – Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sam Smith has shared an addictive new remix of their Kim Petras collaboration “Unholy,” reworked by Grammy-nominated British dance duo Disclosure.

The new version of the global No.1 hit adds a whole extra minute to the track, ramping up some of its darker, edgier elements while still keeping the core of Smith and Petras’ original intact.

The remix arrives days after the 10th anniversary of Smith and Disclosure’s first-ever team-up, the massive 2012 single “Latch.” Since that release, both acts have gone on to become globally renowned artists, as evidenced in Smith’s case in the success of “Unholy” so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy (Disclosure Remix / Visualiser)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Unholy” marks the British pop star’s eighth No.1 single and has garnered over 150 million Spotify streams so far. It is also the global No.1 on both Spotify and Apple Music, and has dominated recent TikTok trends. The track makes Smith only one of four artists to debut at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart this year, and is currently in the top spot for a second week.

Inspired by the infamous Los Angeles club The Body Shop, located on Sunset Strip, the song details a case of infidelity. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot / At the body shop / Doing something unholy,” the pair sing in the gritty chorus.

“I’ve never had so much fun making a record,” Smith shared about the track upon its release. “It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others’ secrets.”

“It is cool to meet another artist who is a really good writer and has a vision that’s their own,” Petras added. “I had the best time in the studio with them. They really believed in me and encouraged me to be totally myself. I feel so honored that they chose me to be on this song.”

Later this month, Smith will bring “Unholy” and other new material – along with some of their biggest hits – to London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. They will hold two special concerts at the venue on October 21 and 22.

Buy or stream “Unholy (Disclosure Remix).”